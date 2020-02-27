Cypress Capital LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after buying an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after buying an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

