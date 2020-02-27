Cypress Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 1.2% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 684.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

