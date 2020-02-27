Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the January 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 4,624,277 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

