D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,017 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

NYSE DHI opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.