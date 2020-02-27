D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of D. R. Horton worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 7,207,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,571. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

