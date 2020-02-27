DA Davidson Weighs in on Trex Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

