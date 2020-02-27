DA Davidson Weighs in on Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of WW stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

