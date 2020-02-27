Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

