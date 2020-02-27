Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.73 ($90.38).

Danone stock opened at €66.22 ($77.00) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €75.57.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

