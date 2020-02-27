DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DRIO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,097. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.