DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00494467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.15 or 0.06386960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011329 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.