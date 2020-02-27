Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $14,103.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004271 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000608 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

