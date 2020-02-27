David M. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $178,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00.

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 974,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,667. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

