DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 30th total of 246,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of DavidsTea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of DavidsTea stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,621. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.91. DavidsTea has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

