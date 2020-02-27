DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DCP Midstream worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,560 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

DCP traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 2,095,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

