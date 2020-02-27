DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Short Interest Down 67.3% in February

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the January 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in DD3 Acquisition by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 503,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 207,613 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in DD3 Acquisition by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 210,450 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get DD3 Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:DDMX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. DD3 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

About DD3 Acquisition

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.