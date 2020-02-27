Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2020 – Delek Logistics Partners had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/26/2020 – Delek Logistics Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Delek Logistics Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

2/19/2020 – Delek Logistics Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

1/17/2020 – Delek Logistics Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

1/7/2020 – Delek Logistics Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Delek Logistics Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

DKL opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 133.58%.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $25,936.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

