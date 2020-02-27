Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Delek US has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,554,000.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

