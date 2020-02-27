Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Delek US has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek US to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 91,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Delek US has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

