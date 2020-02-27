Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Delek US worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

DK stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 524,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,612. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

