Delek US’s (DK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Delek US (NYSE:DK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

NYSE:DK opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

