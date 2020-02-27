DeltaChain Market Cap Hits $4,007.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 65.2% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $4,007.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00439547 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011327 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001748 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

