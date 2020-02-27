Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) recently:

2/26/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/15/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DNLI opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Denali Therapeutics Inc alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,798 shares of company stock worth $645,938. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.