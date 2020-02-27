Denali Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $388,353.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,798 shares of company stock worth $645,938. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,932,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

