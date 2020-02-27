Denarius Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. Denarius has a market cap of $574,434.00 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,264,178 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

