Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 30th total of 8,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Denison Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 607,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 481,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

