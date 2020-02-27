Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0002

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $422,295.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,273,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinrail, CoinBene, BitForex, OKEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, Bitbns, HitBTC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Liquid, Binance, Cobinhood, FCoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

