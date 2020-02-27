DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

