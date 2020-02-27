Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Update

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on DERM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Shares of DERM remained flat at $$18.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Dermira has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald bought 40,926,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 57.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

