Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Raised to GBX 3,600 at Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,720.07 ($48.94).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 4,126 ($54.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,634.12. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,314 ($56.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

