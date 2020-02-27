Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

DESP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

