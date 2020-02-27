Deutsche Bank Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,790.36 ($49.86).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,185.50 ($41.90). 3,180,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,403.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,069.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.