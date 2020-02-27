Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

