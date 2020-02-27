Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.08 ($8.24).

Several analysts recently commented on DEZ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Deutz alerts:

Deutz stock opened at €4.59 ($5.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Deutz has a 52 week low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.