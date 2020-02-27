Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,317.33 ($43.64).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,879.50 ($37.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,216.80. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders bought a total of 534 shares of company stock worth $1,680,500 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

