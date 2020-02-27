Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,390

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,580 ($47.09) to GBX 3,390 ($44.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,317.33 ($43.64).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,879.50 ($37.88) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,216.80.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 534 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,500 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.