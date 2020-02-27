DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMAC. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 37,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,809. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

