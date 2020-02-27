DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 30th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 329,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,108. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

