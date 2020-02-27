Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 591,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,873. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.02. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,253. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.