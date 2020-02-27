Digital Gold Price Tops $53.48 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $189,820.00 and $9.65 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.48 or 0.00608889 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.02581359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00216412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 11,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

