DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,346. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

