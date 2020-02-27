Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE DDS opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dillard’s by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

