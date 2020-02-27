Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Stock Position Reduced by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 1.44% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 807,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.64.

