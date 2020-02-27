DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million.

DIRTT Environmental stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,643. DIRTT Environmental has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

