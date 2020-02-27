Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

