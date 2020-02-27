Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Docusign worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 64.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter worth $4,867,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Docusign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock worth $119,763,605. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $92.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

