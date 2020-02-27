DogeCash Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. DogeCash has a market cap of $30,488.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00349611 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011200 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027176 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000853 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000390 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

