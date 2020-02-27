Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 2,527,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.