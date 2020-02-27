Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 30th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $4,421,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.63. 141,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

