Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 72.6% in February

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the January 30th total of 218,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLPN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Securities started coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

DLPN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,253. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 7.55. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

